Mahoning County Engineer has good summer; why you should care

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer is coming to an end and so is road construction season.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti told commissioners Thursday that all of the county’s construction projects will be finished by the time the weather turns bad.

The county has 20 miles of road under construction this year. Ginnetti said he hopes to tackle even more roads next year.

“A lot of things still need to develop. There are a lot of projects in the making. It just depends on when the funding comes through,” Ginnetti said.

Many of the roads, such as Meridian Road, are being paved through a partnership with the city of Youngstown. Ginnetti says he wants to pursue more projects like that in the future. With the county and city working together, more projects can get off the ground, paving the way for a smooth ride for drivers.