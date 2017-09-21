Mahoning County indictments: September 21, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 21, 2017:

Arturo Novoa, aka Anthony Gonzalez, and Katrina Layton: Aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and abuse of a corpse

Jordan Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Curtis Williams: Possession of cocaine

Frederick Brown: Burglary and grand theft

Jermaine Bunn and Durrell Richardson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Jason Gibson: Breaking and entering and vandalism

Kenneth Coates: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Tylin Fairchild: Aggravated burglary

Ramont Jones: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jedediah Thomas: Breaking and entering and vandalism

Randall Vecchio: Breaking and entering, theft and vandalism

Michael Varchulik: Grand theft and breaking and entering

Jhamiere Mann Clarke: Attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault with firearm specifications

Matthew Lambert: Menacing by stalking and two counts of burglary

Arquise C. Miller: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Maurice Clinkscale: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Charles Taylor: Assault

Katyelyn A. Bowden: Theft

Richard L. Bates: Attempted murder, felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises

Mackenzie L. Gorrell, Alarrah L. Franklin and Jasmine R. Jones: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business

Angel L. Ladson: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Hashawn Showes: Two counts of assault

Emily Sophia Beshara: Possession of heroin

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.