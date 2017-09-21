Motorcycle stunt outreach team visits Labrae

Scott Caraboolad goes to places like prisons and schools trying to inspire people with his story

Scott Caraboolad, stunt motorcycle driver, started the Ride 4 Life program and goes to places like schools and prisons to share his story and inspire others

LABRAE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who gained fame and fortune riding stunt motorcycles is in Labrae Thursday with a message for young people.

Scott Caraboolad founder of Ride 4 Life said he achieved all of his dreams, but something was missing.

He wrote on his Facebook page that he was “chasing after materialistic idols to fill a broken, and faithless heart that ended up with life-threatening addiction problems.”

He said he found the “light” within himself – and now wants to pass on his positive message.

Scott goes to places like prisons and schools trying to inspire people with a sense of hope.

He will be at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

