Pa. man caught with over 800 bags of heroin

Julius Lancelot Smith, 26, was arrested after police stopped his Chevy Blazer for a traffic violation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A traffic stop Tuesday night led to a big drug bust in the City of Greensburg, near Pittsburgh, and a man who police have been keeping an eye on because they believed he was a supplier is now behind bars.

Julius Lancelot Smith, 26, was arrested after police stopped his Chevy Blazer for a traffic violation. Police said Smith was driving around not only with drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, but with two small children in the back seat – his 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

Police have been keeping Smith under surveillance recently.

Greensburg Police officer Henry Fontana, Jr., who made the traffic stop, said Smith was driving with a suspended license and an outdated registration sticker.

Police initially found some cocaine and a large amount of cash, and they found a safe in the SUV with 870 bags of heroin in it, along with raw heroin.

Pa. drug seizure
(Photo Credit: City of Greensburg Police Department/Facebook)

He said Smith was wanted on 29 traffic warrants in Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties.

Smith’s two children are now with a relative.

Smith is now being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. His bail has been set at $300,000.

