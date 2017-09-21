Pa. man caught with over 800 bags of heroin

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A traffic stop Tuesday night led to a big drug bust in the City of Greensburg, near Pittsburgh, and a man who police have been keeping an eye on because they believed he was a supplier is now behind bars.

Julius Lancelot Smith, 26, was arrested after police stopped his Chevy Blazer for a traffic violation. Police said Smith was driving around not only with drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, but with two small children in the back seat – his 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

Police have been keeping Smith under surveillance recently.

Greensburg Police officer Henry Fontana, Jr., who made the traffic stop, said Smith was driving with a suspended license and an outdated registration sticker.

Police initially found some cocaine and a large amount of cash, and they found a safe in the SUV with 870 bags of heroin in it, along with raw heroin.

He said Smith was wanted on 29 traffic warrants in Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties.

Smith’s two children are now with a relative.

Smith is now being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. His bail has been set at $300,000.