Pa. wedding DJ admits stealing money gifts from couple

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) – A wedding disc jockey must stand trial or work out a plea deal on charges he stole at least $600 from cards given as gifts at a Pennsylvania wedding he worked in July.

State police say 38-year-old Edward McCarty said he was having financial problems when he stole the envelopes from Jeremy and Ashley Karasek’s July 29 wedding in Yukon. Ashley Karasek tells KDKA-TV that McCarty did a good job as a DJ, but rushed off after stealing all but 12 cards the couple received from 150 guests.

Karasek believes the couple lost about $5,000, but police say McCarty estimates it was about $600.

McCarty and his attorney didn’t comment after he waived a preliminary hearing on theft charges Wednesday. McCarty’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press Thursday.

