Prosecutors want bond revoked to send former Campbell mayor to prison

Earlier this year, George Krinos pleaded guilty to securities fraud and tax evasion charges but he's been free on bond

Former Campbell Mayor George Krinos


CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A hearing will be held next week in federal court to determine whether the former mayor of Campbell needs to go to prison right away.

Earlier this year, George Krinos pleaded guilty to securities fraud and tax evasion charges and was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

At that time, he was given until September to turn himself in to prison authorities in Morgantown, West Virginia.

However, federal prosecutors now claim that Krinos has continued to sell phony securities to unsuspecting clients while free on bond — even changing his name on documents for his investment business.

They also claim he has never paid off the nearly $2 million in restitution he owes to his previous clients.

Prosecutors say Krinos’ bond should be revoked.

