Rep. Tim Ryan joins Warren group for peaceful healthcare protest

Ryan joined others voicing their concerns about the Gassidy-Graham bill healthcare reform bill

Nadine Grimley and the Associated Press Published:
Valley voices

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan, religious leaders, and people at risk of losing their healthcare all gathered on courthouse square Thursday, voicing their concerns about the Gassidy-Graham bill health care reform bill and urging Senator Rob Portman to reject it.

The group held a prayerful protest, calling the bill a last-ditch effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act before the end of the month.

They say if the measure passes, more than two million Ohioans covered by Medicaid would lose it and it would allow insurance companies to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions.

“We are going to work our rear ends off to try to block this and then to fix the issues we have in the current system, which are some people are still paying too much, and we need to fix that but not throw the whole system away,” Ryan said.

The group also thanked Governor John Kasich for publically opposing the bill.

A study finds the latest GOP effort to end “Obamacare” would take federal dollars away from states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The study says the states that didn’t expand Medicaid would initially get more federal dollars under the Graham-Cassidy bill.

The nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation study came out Thursday. It estimates the states that didn’t expand Medicaid would get an average of 12 percent more.

The study says states that expanded Medicaid to serve more low-income adults would face a cut of around 11 percent from 2020-2026.

The biggest losers, percentage-wise, would be: New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont and Minnesota. California would be the biggest loser in dollars.

The biggest winners would be: Mississippi, Texas, Kansas, Georgia, South Dakota, and Tennessee.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s