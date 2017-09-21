Robert David Saunders Obituary

ELLSWORT, Ohio – Graveside services were held for Robert “David” Saunders, 71 of Ellsworth Township, who passed away Thursday, September 21, in Hospice House.

David was born February 27, 1946 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Donald F. and Ruth M. (McFerren) Saunders.

He as a graduate of Mercer High School class of 1964 and moved to the Youngstown area in 1968.

David worked in the rewind assembly plant of Packard Electric for over 30 years, retiring in June of 2001.

His wife the former Gretchen L. Johnson whom he married in 1969, passed away October 22, 2014.

David leaves one son, Kevin (Jessica) Saunders of North Jackson; one brother, Donald M. of Durham, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Anita Filer of Grove City and Paula (Mike) Samolsky of Kerrville, Texas; a brother-in-law, Bruce (Barbara) Johnson of Hermitage, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to express many thanks to all those who helped care for Dave in the recent weeks and also to his many friends who provided friendship and support.

Following Dave’s wishes there were no calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.