S.D. lawmaker in hot water for ‘All Lives Splatter’ post

A Republican South Dakota legislator under fire for a Facebook post has apologized for a "lack of judgment"

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP, video provided by CNN Newsource) – A Republican South Dakota legislator under fire for a Facebook post has apologized for a “lack of judgment.”

Rep. Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder shared a meme Sept. 7 depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle. It was posted less than a month after a driver hit counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman.

DiSanto told the Rapid City Journal she should have taken that into consideration, and doesn’t condone protesters being hit by vehicles.

DiSanto is a Realtor. David Kahler with Keller Williams Realty Black Hills told The Associated Press that the Rapid City-based firm was disassociating itself with DiSanto, and Women Against Violence Incorporated announced she is no longer the keynote speaker at the group’s upcoming domestic violence awareness event.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm tells The Associated Press that the incident won’t affect DiSanto’s position as House majority whip.

