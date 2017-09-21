Storm Team 27: AM fog, warm and humid

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Sunshine Thursday through the first day of fall. Temperatures will be above average into the middle part of next week.
Forecast
Thursday: AM fog. Mostly sunny.
High: 86
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Low: 61
Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.
High: 86 Low: 61
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 59
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 61
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 62
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for showers. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 60
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. (30%) High: 70 Low: 57
