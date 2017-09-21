Storm Team 27: Hot for first day of Autumn

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It is going to be another warm and dry night. There is a chance for fog toward the morning hours but the sun will quickly burn it off. Highs tomorrow are expected to be back into the upper 80s.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 61

Friday: Mostly sunny.  First Day of Autumn
High: 87

Friday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88   Low: 63

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 89  Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 88  Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85  Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 77  Low: 59

.

 

