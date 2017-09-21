Storm Team 27: Warm and humid

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Sunshine Thursday through the first day of fall on Friday. Dry weather continues through early next week. Temperatures will be above average into the middle part of next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Bright sunny.

High: 86

Thursday night: Mostly Clear.

Low: 61

Friday: AM fog. Mostly sunny. Autumn begins at 4:02pm.

High: 86 Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for showers. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. (30%) High: 70 Low: 57