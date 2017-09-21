Teen accused of shooting Youngstown woman in face charged as adult

Related Coverage Woman shot in face has no hate for 14-year-old shooter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage boy is being charged as an adult in the shooting that nearly killed a Youngstown woman in the driveway of her home in February.

Jhamiere Mann Clarke, 14, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault with a firearm specification.

He is accused of shooting 57-year-old Ellen Zban in the face as she sat in her car parked in the driveway of her Powersdale Avenue home. She was shot once in the face and twice in the arm.

WKBN 27 First News is naming the juvenile suspect due to the severity of the alleged crime and the fact that he’s being charged as an adult.

