Teen accused of shooting Youngstown woman in face charged as adult

Jhamiere Mann Clarke is accused of shooting Ellen Zban in the face as she sat in her car parked in the driveway of her Youngstown home

By Published: Updated:
Officers are still looking for the man who shot Ellen Zban during a robbery attempt in Youngstown.
Ellen Zban was shot in the face on Feb. 6.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage boy is being charged as an adult in the shooting that nearly killed a Youngstown woman in the driveway of her home in February.

Jhamiere Mann Clarke, 14, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault with a firearm specification.

He is accused of shooting 57-year-old Ellen Zban in the face as she sat in her car parked in the driveway of her Powersdale Avenue home. She was shot once in the face and twice in the arm.

WKBN 27 First News is naming the juvenile suspect due to the severity of the alleged crime and the fact that he’s being charged as an adult.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s