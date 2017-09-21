Thomas John Drummond Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Thomas John Drummond, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Hospice House with his family by his side.

Thomas was born June 4, 1923, in Youngstown, the eldest son of Joseph F. Drummond and Ellen M Fahey Drummond and was a lifelong resident.

Thomas attended St. Dominic’s Grade School and South High School.

He then worked at GF Business Equipment for 42 years until his retirement in 1985.

On August 2, 1952 Thomas married Bobbie Bernice Gallagher at St Patrick’s church in Youngstown. They shared 37 wonderful years together, until her passing in 1989.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Patrica (Richard) Cook, Maribeth (James) DiGregory, Joyce (James) Nard, Thomas (Annette), Joseph and Diann Finamore. His grandchildren, Rick (Jeana) Cook, Shannon (Scott) Valentine, Amy Petracci, Zachary (Mary) Cook, Edward (Jessi) DiGregory, Nina DiGregory, Michael (Tara) Kohowski, Patrick Kohowski, Brian (Giselle) Drummond, Kevin Drummond, Lauren Drummond, Kate Drummond, Vito Finamore and Natalie Finamore. His great-grandchildren, Novely, Edward, Gus, Tommy, Michael, Mason, Carter, Luca, Alexandra, Ricky, Jack and Anna. He is also survived by siblings, Patricia Gibson, Donna Graham, James Drummond and Michael Drummond.

Beside his parents he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Alyssa Lynn DiGregory and siblings, Mary Ellen Werner, Norma Jean Donoghue, Louise Datillo, Ann George, Fay Unch, John Drummond, Paul Drummond and Joseph Drummond.

Family and Friends will be received on Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at St. Dominic’s church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia, O.P. at the church.

Family ask for any material tributes to be given in his memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

