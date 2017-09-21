University study links high manganese levels in East Liverpool with IQ scores

Children 7-9 years old from East Liverpool and surrounding communities were tested in 2013 and 2014 for manganese and lead

East Liverpool study

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A study released earlier this month in the Journal of NeuroToxicology and conducted by the University of Cincinnati concluded that high manganese levels in East Liverpool have a direct impact on the IQ scores of children living in the area.

According to the study, East Liverpool, the site of a hazardous incinerator and manganese processor, has had air manganese levels exceeding EPA levels for over ten years.

Save our County, a community organization was formed to address environmental health concerns and teamed up with researchers at the University of Cincinnati to look into the impact of exposure.

The research concluded that higher levels of manganese found in blood and hair samples of the children tested were negatively associated with child IQ scores.

