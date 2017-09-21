Vets group honors Mahoning County sheriff for taking stand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene was honored Thursday at the county commissioner’s meeting.

American Legion Post 301 recognized Greene for halting the use of county deputies at Cleveland Browns games after players protested during the National Anthem.

In the past, the department routinely sent officers to the game. Greene said his decision was all about honoring veterans.

The controversy began August 2 when 12 players for the Browns kneeled during the national anthem before a preseason game against the New York Giants.