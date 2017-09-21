Vets group honors Mahoning County sheriff for taking stand

The Mahoning County Sheriff's department would routinely send deputies to the Cleveland Browns games

By Published: Updated:
Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene was honored Thursday at the county commissioner’s meeting.

American Legion Post 301 recognized Greene for halting the use of county deputies at Cleveland Browns games after players protested during the National Anthem.

In the past, the department routinely sent officers to the game. Greene said his decision was all about honoring veterans.

The controversy began August 2 when 12 players for the Browns kneeled during the national anthem before a preseason game against the New York Giants.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s