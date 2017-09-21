Warren crime activity: Kids dropped rocks on cars from bridge, police say

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Police find man pushing liquor bottles in stroller

Friday, September 15

11:30 a.m. – 3100 block of Beal St. NW, a delivery man for Great Wall Restaurant said a customer he delivered food to paid with a fake $100 bill.

7:45 p.m. – Washington St. NE and North Park Ave., 38-year-old Shandrieka Shaver, charged with drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments. Officers responded to a fistfight. Police said one of the people involved, Shaver, had a crack pipe, spoon with residue and syringe in her bag. She did not appear in court on Monday and now has a warrant for her arrest.

Saturday, September 16

3 a.m. – 2000 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, an employee at a bar said two men were arguing with her about being served so she told them to leave, which she said they initially refused to do. She called 911 and said one of them threatened to burn down the bar and her house. According to a police report, she followed them out to their car, holding up the phone so dispatchers could hear them making threats. She said one of them slapped the phone out of her hand. At this point, the employee’s friend came out with a pool stick to defend herself and started hitting the men’s car with it when she said they almost backed into her and the employee. The men said they weren’t trying to back into the women and that they just wanted to leave.

2:18 p.m. – 4400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, 32-year-old Amber Bittner, of Diamond, Ohio, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Police responded to Café 422 on reports of a woman who was under the influence. Officers found Bittner, who told them she had used heroin, according to a report. They said they found suspected heroin and methamphetamine, along with a syringe in her purse. Additional charges are pending drug results. Bittner did not appear in court on Monday and now has a warrant for her arrest.

6:39 p.m. – 1000 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, 23-year-old Dillon McCoy, arrested on warrants. Police said they found McCoy without a shirt on, walking in and out of traffic.

Sunday, September 17

2 a.m. – Douglas St. NE, police said a man was shot in the leg near Paradise Bar while walking down the street. Police said they received no reports of shots fired in that area.

Monday, September 18

700 block of Kenilworth Ave., 62-year-old Daniel Blasco, arrested and charged with promoting prostitution. An investigation into prostitution and drug activity led to Blasco’s arrest and the boarding up of his home. Court documents claim he had been holding women against their will, pimping them out on sites like Backpage.com.

Tuesday, September 19

9:30 p.m. – 2200 block of Willow Dr. SW, a man said someone attacked him and they fought for 30 minutes. He told police that two more men joined the first man and they pistol-whipped him in the face several times.

Wednesday, September 20

8:34 a.m. – 1500 block of Clemmens Ave. NW, report of an attempted break-in of a home the night before.

1 p.m. – 200 block of Chestnut Ave. SE, police said boys ages 7, 11 and 13 were throwing things like rocks onto Warren Boulevard from the bike trail overpass. At least one of the items hit the windshield of a car driving underneath, according to a police report. The boys are facing vehicular vandalism charges.

2:27 p.m. – 1200 block of Robert Ave. NW, 31-year-old Aaron Staggers, charged with trafficking in marijuana; 26-year-old Frederick Williamson, charged with possession of marijuana, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. Officers riding near the Stonegate apartments said they smelled marijuana coming from two cars. After searching them, police found baggies of marijuana, a loaded gun, marijuana buds, other miscellaneous bagged substances and digital scales, among other drug tools, according to a report. Both Staggers and Williamson pleaded not guilty to their charges.

7:01 p.m. – 1700 block of Woodland St. NE, a business owner reported that neighbors had dumped ashes from their burn pit into the business’ dumpster, causing a fire.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: