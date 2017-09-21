When is the best time to get your flu shot?

The Mahoning County District Board of Health says it takes a couple weeks for the flu shot to be effective

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a woman receives a flu vaccine shot at a community fair in Brownsville, Texas. On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, U.S. health officials released new estimates showing the previous winter’s flu vaccine was ineffective in protecting older Americans against the illness, even though the vaccine was well-matched to the flu bugs going around. (Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the flu season just around the corner, you’ve probably already started getting inundated with reminders to get your flu shot. But why get it sooner rather than later?

The Mahoning County District Board of Health says that, typically, the flu travels from the southern to the northern hemisphere.

Right now there are some early indications that this year’s flu season in the United States may be worse than normal, making the elderly, pregnant women, and children the most at-risk.

As for the timing of your flu shot, Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney said to shoot for October.

“It takes a good couple of weeks to fully build immunity so once everyone is home for Thanksgiving, you want to be fully immunized. So we like to say October is the ideal time.”

Last year’s vaccine was only 48 percent effective, which is not as good as other years at 60 to 80 percent.

Health officials say time will tell how well a vaccine is matched to the flu strains this year.

