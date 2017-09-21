YSU planetarium debuts $300K worth of improvements

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Astronomy Department held a preview Thursday of some improvements at the Planetarium.

The upgrades include a new full-dome projection system. It’ll use the latest 4-K video technology as well as surround sound.

The $300,000 project was funded in full by gifts and grants.

Planetarium director Pat Durrell says the new equipment will benefit both students and public visitors interested in astronomy.

“It is so much more powerful than what we had before,” Durrell said. “There are endless possibilities, real-time flying to other worlds, going from night sky to distant galaxies in the click of a button.”

The YSU Planetarium marks its 50th year in operation this year. A show will be held Friday night to show off the new improvements. The event is free and open to the public.

