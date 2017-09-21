YSU students jump start careers with job fair

Many businesses offered jobs here in the valley, while others had open positions across the state, and even the country

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As junior and senior students begin their fall semester at Youngstown State University, many of them are planning ahead, looking for internships and job opportunities.

Students and employers had the chance to network and scout for jobs and employees at YSU’s fall job fair Wednesday. Whether students were looking to stay local with their job search or move away, there were plenty of options for both.

YSU student Lucas Chapman said he is keeping his options open, and it really depends on the job as to whether or not he plans to begin his career outside the Valley.

“I’ve got a lot of family that live in this area, so it would nice to stay in this area, stay around family. If I get a job that I love and I am working with a great group of people and they want me to relocate somewhere, doors are wide open for relocation and traveling,” Chapman said.

Not only were students looking for jobs, but internships, too. YSU provides a website for students with approved internships that are available locally.

“We always hope to find great candidates who take a strong interest in public accounting and taking care of our clients,” said Stephanie Genzman, HW&Co. Public Accounting.

Students said that the resources available to find jobs in the valley through YSU make starting their careers easier.

