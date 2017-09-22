Austintown crime activity: Woman police say had heroin says ‘I can’t go back to jail’

Wednesday, September 13

1:24 p.m. – N. Raccoon and N, Four Mile roads, Jason Kay, 45, of Girard, charged with possession of marijuana. Police pulled Kay over and said he handed the officer a bag of marijuana from his sock.

Thursday, September 14

7:28 p.m. – 1000 block of Compass West, Jawon Williams, 24, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant.

Monday, September 18

3:05 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Lamont Chatman, Jr., 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft. Police responded to Walmart, where employees said Chatman selected a pair of jeans, took them to the customer service desk, exchanged them for a gift card — although he never paid for them in the first place — and then bought them with the gift card. Employees stopped him as he was leaving.

8:52 p.m. – 1400 block of Maplecrest Drive, Peter Larkin, 57, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police found Larkin passed out in a yard. According to a report, Larkin slurred his words and couldn’t walk without assistance.

Tuesday, September 19

1:37 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Bobbie Ingram, 40, of Youngstown, charged with driving under the influence. Police responded to a crash and found Ingram walking away from her car, according to a report. They said she told them she had a couple drinks after her shift at Wiley Coyote’s Bar. Ingram failed sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test revealed her blood alcohol concentration was .152 percent. Police said during the tests, she cried several times and said one of the officers was “too mean.”

2:05 p.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Road, Gena Ritter, 34, of Warren, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools. An undercover officer contacted Ritter’s phone number, which was listed in an online advertisement offering a “full girlfriend experience.” He arranged to meet Ritter, at which point, she was arrested.

5:50 p.m. – First St. and Elmwood Ave., Sharon Goff, 36, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. According to a report, Goff told police after she was pulled over, “I can’t go back to jail, officer.” Police said she then gave them a packet of heroin and crack pipe. Officers searched the car and found a bag of heroin on the floorboard, police said. Goff later gave police a bag of cocaine from inside her sock, the report stated.

6:44 p.m. – 3600 block of Mahoning Ave., Nicole Kingsley, 23, of Youngstown, arrested at Sun Merchant on a warrant.

7:35 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Saraya Fisher, 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft. Police responded to Walmart, where Fisher was being held by employees. An employee told police she saw Fisher put three cell phone cases inside an empty purse in her cart and try to leave without paying for them.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

