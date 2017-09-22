Biologists confirm cause of Pymatuning fish kill

Ohio and Pennsylvania worked together to investigate

By Published:
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission are investigating the cause of a fish kill at Pymatuning Lake.

PYMATUNING CENTRAL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State and Boat Commission confirmed that a virus has killed hundreds of carp at Pymatuning Lake. 

The Koi herpes virus is to blame for the fish kill. State officials said the virus will run its course and no other action is taking place. The virus does not pose a threat to humans.

Pymatuning State Park manager Dan Bickel said earlier that the major kill hasn’t affected sanctuary waters. No dead fish have been discovered near the spillway where tourists often feed them.

Pymatuning Lake is split by the Ohio/Pennsylvania State line, and officials in both states worked jointly on the issue.

The dead fish were first noticed on the beach on August 29, according to Bickel.

According to the University of Florida, Koi herpes virus (KHV) is a highly contagious virus that causes significant morbidity and mortality in common carp varieties. Most fish die from the virus, but some can recover and carry the virus until death.

.

