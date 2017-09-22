Body discovered in Youngstown home leads to murder investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a murder after a body was discovered Friday evening in Youngstown.

A family member discovered the body at a home in the 500 block of Dorothy Avenue.

They said the murder could have happened more recently or as late as two days ago.

There are no suspects right now but investigators are in the process of interviewing people.

WKBN 27 First News is working to get more information on this developing story. Keep checking WKBN online and on air for updates.

