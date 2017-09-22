Body discovered in Youngstown home leads to murder investigation

A family member discovered the body at a home in the 500 block of Dorothy Avenue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a murder after a body was discovered Friday evening in Youngstown.

They said the murder could have happened more recently or as late as two days ago.

There are no suspects right now but investigators are in the process of interviewing people.

