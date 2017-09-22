Bootlegging, big bands, and big names all part of Yankee Lake’s past

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Yankee Lake is known today for its truck nights, but its history also includes bootlegging and big bands. Now, a member of the Jurko family, Yankee Lake’s only owners, has produced a documentary. He wants to enlighten everyone on the village’s sordid past.

The Yankee Lake ballroom sits off of Route 7, just two miles north of Brookfield. It was built in 1928 and some of the building is still original, including the floor, which gets waxed and resealed on a regular basis to preserve it.

John Jurko does video production in Atlanta. It was his great-grandfather, a Romanian immigrant also named John Jurko, who in the early 1920s, at the outset of prohibition, bought the land that would become Yankee Lake. John Jurko was a bootlegger.

“They brewed some stuff at the farm, and I think they even brewed some stuff back in the woods here at Yankee Lake,” Jurko said.

In 1925, John Jurko built the dam that created Yankee Lake, where for the next 55 years people would come to swim. Then came the ballroom, which would eventually be run by John Jurko’s son, Paul.

“He kind of became the manager for the ballroom and started bringing in all the big names, everyone from Artie Shaw, Rudy Valley, Glen Miller, the Dorsey brothers. Pretty much every big name at the time came through Yankee Lake,” Jurko said.

Yankee Lake is actually a village. There is a mayor and council. The incorporation happened during the big band era when John Jurko’s grandfather Paul was being fined for allowing dancing and liquor sales on Sundays.

“To be a little more legitimate and stop avoiding the fines, he decided he wanted to create his own village, so they could change the law,” Jurko said.

John Jurko is selling a nine-episode historical mailing of Yankee Lake’s history. The proceeds will be used to produce a feature-length film, which he hopes to have finished by the end of next year.

Tune in to First News beginning at 5 p.m. to see images and video of Yankee Lake’s past in a a report from First News anchor Stan Boney.