3 Remish TDs gives South Range 19-7 lead vs. Brookfield

The Raiders' Peyton Remish notched a 14-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range leads Brookfield 19-7 in the second quarter on three Peyton Remish touchdown runs.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Raiders’ Remish notched a 14-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead.

Brookfield responded with a score on its following possession to take the lead, but a 2-yard Remish run put South Range back on top 12-7.

Remish then scored another 2-yard TD run for a 19-7 lead.

