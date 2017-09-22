Car crashes into Warren Giant Eagle

The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday

Ambulance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously injured and flown to the hospital after crashing into the Giant Eagle on Elm Road in Warren.

The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

A witness said they saw a car speeding down the road behind the grocery store and crash into the building.

At one point a transformer was on top of the car and sparking.

A few customers lost power in the immediate area. All service should be restored by 6:30 a.m.

We don’t know yet how badly the driver was hurt. We’ll keep checking with police to find out exactly what happened and how that driver is doing today.

