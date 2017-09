WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae is out to a 20-7 lead at Champion.

Timmy Cayson scored first, while Kent Wolford followed with a quarterback keeper for a 14-0 lead.

The Viking then scored on a hook and lateral, as Benton Tennant executed the play with a catch and toss to Cayson for a 52-yard score.

