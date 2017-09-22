Celebrating 100 years of Boardman athletics with Bernie Kosar

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman School System has started its celebration of 100 years of education. Later this year, there will be events for the arts and academics but earlier Friday evening, the focus was on the sports program.

Ahead of the football game with Cardinal Mooney, Boardman fans held a big rally in the gym, with band alumni performing.

With the football team he once played on behind him, former Boardman and Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was the featured speaker.

“Youngstown, Boardman has kind of laid the DNA, the core fiber, of what I really think I stand for,” he said.

Denise Gorski, the current athletic director, has been involved with Boardman High School sports for 39 years.

“We do now have 24 varsity sports here,” she said. “The actual number at OHSAA, I believe, is 27 so we’re almost at the max for sanctioning sports.”

Jack Hay, Kosar’s high school quarterback coach, was a Boardman quarterback in his own right. He then became a Spartan football and baseball coach and chairman of the English Department.

“I was in high school…when they had the 50-year celebration, I’m sorry to admit,” Hay said. “I never thought I’d be around to see 50 more years.”

Joe Conroy, who graduated in 1974, is being inducted this year into Boardman’s Hall of Fame. He competed in track, football, and basketball but he also remembered the basketball teams that proceeded him.

“Before that was the great teams that went to the state with Jay Powell, Greg Dunn, Paul Fazekas, Rich Harr,” he said. “Those were some really — Greg Kerlick — so those are the names I remember that instilled me to go on as a student athlete here at Boardman High School.”

The Boardman School District will spend the year celebrating its 100th anniversary. An event for the arts has already been set for January 20 and academics will be celebrated in the spring.

