Central Ohio officer hailed as hero after noticing student looked ill



HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers are not trained as medical professionals but one local school resource officer stepped up and took action when he noticed something different with a student.

Hilliard School Resource Officer Jon Gleason said he was pulling up at Darby High School in his cruiser when he noticed senior Blake Mounts walking into school, looking very pale.

Officer Gleason said he convinced Blake to see the school nurse, which led to a visit to his family doctor. Blake’s mother, Shelly Mounts, said that led to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where Blake was diagnosed with childhood leukemia.

She said what Officer Gleason did makes him a hero.

“Had he not done that, I don’t know when he might have been diagnosed. Our family doctor called us at 7:30, saying, ‘Hey, there is a problem, get him to Children’s,’ and that happened all within a matter of hours of his visit to the nurse.”

Everyone involved said the final diagnosis still floored them.

“It is the worst, I am sure this is the hardest thing we will ever have to go through,” Shelly said.She said the family is holding up well and Blake is being strong.

Gleason had a difficult time keeping his emotions in check listening to Shelly talk about Blake’s condition and she teased him not to cry. Gleason said people tend to forget about officers’ humanity.

“We are humans. I am nothing but a man in this uniform. I’ve got feelings, too,” Gleason said.

He said his feelings are especially strong when it comes to the 1,500 or so teens attending Darby High School.

“In my four-and-a-half years here, these kids are my kids.”

Gleason said he’s been to the hospital to visit Blake.

Hilliard Police Chief Robert Fisher commended Gleason.

“I am so proud of him, stepping up and intervening like he has, and we hope and pray the intervention was soon enough that Blake will be able to recover.”

Shelly said Blake is going through his first days of chemo and is in need of long-term treatment.

“He is keeping a positive attitude and is using humor to keep his spirits up.”

Officer Gleason said what he did was not heroic, just being observant. The Mounts disagree.

After his interview with NBC4, Gleason turned to Shelly and exclaimed, “I am not a hero!”

She replied, “I said, yes, you are! Yes, you are, yes, you are! You are our hero, that is all that matters.”

Gleason opened his arms and hugged Shelly and her 15-year-old daughter Taylor.

If you would like to help, Blake’s mother said he needs a bone marrow transplant. If it doesn’t come from his family, she asked people to check to see if they could be a match. Shelly highly recommends checking, not just for Blake but any child with cancer, via the website bethematch.org.

“They will send you a swab kit and you send it back, and there is no cost,” Shelly said, adding, “You can save someone’s life.”

