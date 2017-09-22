Clauss puts Harding up early in their showdown with Ursuline

Mike Clauss has Harding up 3-0 with his field goal.

Ursuline Irish, Warren Harding Raiders football

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding defeated Ursuline last year (34-19) for the first time in ten seasons. The Irish had taken the previous three meetings against the Raiders.

The Raiders started their first drive at the 50-yard line. Ten plays and 38-yards later, Mike Clauss booted a 29-yard field goal through the uprights to give Harding a 3-0 advantage with 4:15 left in the first quarter. Kayron Adams ran for 30 yards on 5 carries.

Scoring Chart
First Quarter
H – Mike Clauss, 29-yard FG (H 3-0, 4:15)

