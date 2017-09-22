Disease that kills deer found in Ohio, Pennsylvania

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease was confirmed in deer that died in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A disease that caused the death of deer in eight West Virginia counties has also been found in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The state Division of Natural Resources says in a news release that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease was confirmed in deer that died in West Virginia. EHD causes extensive bleeding, according to the DNR.

The disease has also been confirmed this year in Kentucky and Virginia.

The DNR says it is not contagious to humans and is not related to chronic wasting disease, which has been detected only in two West Virginia counties.

DNR game management chief Gary Foster says midges that spread the disease are killed when frost arrives.

Landowners and hunters are urged to report sick or dead deer to their nearest DNR district office.

