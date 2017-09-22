Girard man arrested after investigation into child’s serious injuries

Delshawn Kaczmark, 23, is charged with child endangering

By Published:
Delshawn Kaczmark, charged with endangering children in Girard, Ohio.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is now facing criminal charges related to serious injuries that sent a 1-year-old boy to the hospital earlier this month.

Delshawn Kaczmark, 23, was arrested Thursday on child endangering charges. He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Kaczmark was arrested after an investigation into the boy’s injuries.

The victim was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on September 1. A social worker at the hospital called police to report his injuries were consistent with possible child abuse.

Police said one of the injuries was so severe that he had to be transferred to Akron Children’s main hospital for treatment.

