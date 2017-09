HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland took advantage of a Hubbard miscue and leads the Eagles 7-0 in the third quarter.

The game was scoreless at the half.

In the third quarter, Howland’s William Hines fell on a bad Hubbard snap in the end zone for a 7-0 Tigers lead.

