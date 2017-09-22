Human remains found on Lake Erie shore that of plane crash victim

The Dec. 29 plane crash near Cleveland killed six people, including a family of four from Dublin, Ohio, and their friend and his teen daughter

Fleming family on board the missing Cleveland plane

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A human leg found off the Pennsylvania coast of Lake Erie was from one of three unaccounted for victims of a plane crash near Cleveland last year.

Brian and Megan Casey were on board a plane that went down in Lake Erie.
Brian and Megan Casey (Courtesy: University of Wisconsin-Madison)

Erie County, Pennsylvania Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed the DNA findings Friday. He said the crash victims’ families asked his office not to specify to which victim the leg belonged.

The Dec. 29 crash killed six people, including three found soon after: pilot John Fleming, 45, of Dublin, Ohio; his 15-year-old son, Jack; and a family friend, Brian Casey, 50, of Powell, Ohio. The bodies of Fleming’s wife, 46-year-old Sue; their 14-year-old son, Andrew; and Casey’s daughter, 19-year-old Megan, weren’t immediately found.

The leg was found in Lake Erie on June 22. Cook says a torso found the day before in Ohio waters belonged to another victim of the same crash.

