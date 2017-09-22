Idle Steelers LB James Harrison 'just doing what I'm asked'

James Harrison spent last weekend standing on the sideline waiting for a call that never came

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (92) looks on during the second half of the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Harrison didn't play a snap in Pittsburgh's victory over Minnesota in Week 2, though Harrison and coach Mike Tomlin insist the 39-year-old five-time Pro Bowler remains a part of Steelers' plans. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) James Harrison spent last weekend standing on the sideline waiting for a call that never came.

The NFL’s oldest defensive player didn’t take the field for a single snap during Pittsburgh’s 26-9 win over Minnesota in Week 2, the first time in more than a decade the five-time Pro Bowler was healthy enough to take his usual menacing spot at outside linebacker and just watched instead.

This isn’t why the 39-year-old Harrison signed a two-year extension in the spring. Yet the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn’t in the mood to expand on what it all means.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s