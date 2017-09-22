Idle Steelers LB James Harrison 'just doing what I'm asked'

PITTSBURGH (AP) James Harrison spent last weekend standing on the sideline waiting for a call that never came.

The NFL’s oldest defensive player didn’t take the field for a single snap during Pittsburgh’s 26-9 win over Minnesota in Week 2, the first time in more than a decade the five-time Pro Bowler was healthy enough to take his usual menacing spot at outside linebacker and just watched instead.

This isn’t why the 39-year-old Harrison signed a two-year extension in the spring. Yet the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn’t in the mood to expand on what it all means.