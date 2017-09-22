Karen M. Meyers-Kelley Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Karen M. Meyers-Kelley, age 59, of Hubbard passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017, at home.

Karen was born May 14, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1976 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Karen received her Associate and Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State University, majoring in Business and Accounting.

She enjoyed cooking and loved being a mother and grandmother.

She was a member of First Methodist Church of Hubbard.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her husband, Kent R. Kelley whom she married April 1, 1988; her daughters, Kristina M. Kelley and Kera S. (Brian) Burton; her granddaughter, April and her mother-in-law Sue Kelley, all of Hubbard.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law C. Robert Kelley.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, Tennessee 38173-0704.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.