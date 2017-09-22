Mooney leads Boardman 14-0 after back-to-back big plays

Anthony Fire hauled in a 72-yard TD pass for a 7-0 Cardinals lead

Published:
Cardinal Mooney Cardinals High School Football

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two quick scores at the end of the second quarter gives Mooney a 14-0 lead at Boardman.

With just three minutes left in the first half, Anthony Fire hauled in a 72-yard TD pass for a 7-0 Cardinals lead.

On the first play of Boardman’s ensuing possession, Mooney’s Vinny Gentile recovered a fumble and took it 20 yards for a Cardinals touchdown.

