Ohio court sets 2022 execution date for Cleveland killer

Percy Hutton, of Cleveland, was sentenced to die for fatally shooting a man in an argument over a sewing machine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has set a 2022 execution date for a man sentenced to die for fatally shooting a man in an argument over a sewing machine.

Death row inmate Percy Hutton, of Cleveland, was sentenced to die for the 1985 slaying of Derek Mitchell.

Hutton’s attorney, Michael Benza, argues the execution date shouldn’t be scheduled because the 63-year-old Hutton still has federal appeals pending.

The court on Friday scheduled Hutton to die on June 22, 2022.

Court records show Hutton accused Mitchell of stealing tires and a sewing machine from him, and shot him after recovering the sewing machine.

Records say Hutton also shot a second man who survived.

