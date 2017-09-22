Poland road worker’s attorney says charges against client are unreasonable

Related Coverage Poland Township Road Department worker facing theft charge

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawyer for a Poland Township Road Department worker accused of theft said they plan to take the case to trial.

Raymond Beatty appeared in court Friday morning, entering a not guilty plea to taking township property without permission.

He’s accused of taking road grindings from the Poland Township Road Department, where he was working. A complaint was made to township trustees that Beatty had taken grindings from local road projects and had them delivered to his house last month.

The material is what is left over from road-paving projects. Beatty’s lawyer, Mark Lavelle, said the grindings are essentially scrap that has little real value.

“Farmers use it in their barns or they use it in the field to make a place where they can drive their tractor. They use it as a base to put asphalt over for people in driveways. The township gives it away, and now we’re charged with stealing something they give away,” he said.

Lavelle said township trustees made the police department investigate the matter, which led to the charges.

“We intend to have a trial as soon as possible in this court and then we’ll go back to Poland Township to protect his job,” he said.

Beatty was released after posting $1,000 bond.

In the meantime, he has been placed on paid leave from his job with the township.