Police investigating death at Youngstown State University

A university spokesman confirmed that the person died outside of Stambaugh Stadium

By Published: Updated:
Stambaugh Stadium street view exterior

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University police officers are investigating the death of a person on campus.

The person was found outside of Stambaugh Stadium. University spokesman Ron Cole said there were some witnesses.

The coroner will make an official ruling on the cause of death.

The identity of that person is being withheld at this time so friends and family can be notified. The university isn’t saying whether the person is a student or a worker.

Counseling is being made available through University Counseling Services, according to YSU.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s