Police investigating death at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University police officers are investigating the death of a person on campus.

The person was found outside of Stambaugh Stadium. University spokesman Ron Cole said there were some witnesses.

The coroner will make an official ruling on the cause of death.

The identity of that person is being withheld at this time so friends and family can be notified. The university isn’t saying whether the person is a student or a worker.

Counseling is being made available through University Counseling Services, according to YSU.