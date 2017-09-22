Robert E. Adams Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Robert E. Adams, 84, of New Waterford, passed away 3:05 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2017 at his home following a short illness.

He was born August 5, 1933 in Coshocton, a son of the late Joseph and Hattie Chaney Adams and had been a life-long resident of the New Waterford area.

He had worked as a coal miner and a truck driver. Most recently, after retirement, he had been employed as a parts runner for Walt’s Body Shop.

Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former, Carolyn Cope; as well as three daughters, Pat (Ron) Fennell of New Waterford, Kathy (Allan) Young of Negley and Barbie (Bub) Butler of Calcutta; seven grandchildren, Bryan (BreAnn) Fennell, Lydia (fiancé Evan) Fennell, Clay (Chelsea) Fennell, Michelle (Glenn) Knopp, Michael (Monica) Young, Josh (Jacquelyn) Butler and Travis (Becky) Butler; 13 great-grandchildren, Jared, Jacob, Corey, Jordan, Helana, Brayden, Kaitlynn, Blake, Lily, Lucas, Dean, Dougie and Maks and his dog, Abbey.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, at the New Waterford Eagles, 3614 Creek Road, New Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Waterford Fire Department, P.O. Box 105, New Waterford, OH 44445.

Arrangements were with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 25 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.