Storm Team 27: A hot and dry weekend ahead

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
We are tracking warm and dry conditions for the weekend. The heat will continue into the start of our work week. On Wednesday a cold front will pass through and leave us with more Fall-like temperatures.
Forecast
Friday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87
Saturday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 62
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 65
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 58
Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 66 Low: 52
.