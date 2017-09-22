Storm Team 27: Hot and dry, hydrate!

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Hurricane Jose is spinning clouds into the Mahoning Valley for mostly sunny skies. Highs rise to the upper 80s.
Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny. First Day of Autumn
High: 87
Friday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 63
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 65
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 64
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 59
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. (30%) High: 68 Low: 59
