Storm Team 27: Sunny, hot, dry

There is a chance for fog this morning but the sun will quickly burn it off. Highs tomorrow are expected to be back into the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. First Day of Autumn

High: 87

Friday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 88 Low: 63

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 89 Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 88 Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. (30%) High: 68 Low: 59