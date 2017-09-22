Struthers fumbles twice, Canfield takes advantage for 14-0 lead

Paul Breinz and Nick Crawford each notched TD runs for Canfield

By Published:
Canfield Cardinals High School Football - Canfield, OH.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield has taken advantage of two Struthers fumbles and leads the Wildcats, 14-0, in the first quarter.

Struthers fumbled on its opening possession. The Cardinals recovered and scored four plays later on a Paul Breinz 1-yard TD run — his eighth of the year.

The Wildcats fumbled again on their next possession. Canfield recovered and scored three plays later on Nick Crawford’s 3-yard TD run.

Read more: Week five high school football stories

Struthers football schedule | Canfield football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s