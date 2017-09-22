Struthers fumbles twice, Canfield takes advantage for 14-0 lead

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield has taken advantage of two Struthers fumbles and leads the Wildcats, 14-0, in the first quarter.

Struthers fumbled on its opening possession. The Cardinals recovered and scored four plays later on a Paul Breinz 1-yard TD run — his eighth of the year.

The Wildcats fumbled again on their next possession. Canfield recovered and scored three plays later on Nick Crawford’s 3-yard TD run.

Read more: Week five high school football stories

Struthers football schedule | Canfield football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22