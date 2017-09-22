Suspects face prostitution, drug charges after Youngstown crime sweep

Related Coverage Youngstown police arrest men suspected of immigrating illegally to US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police officers spent the day rounding up suspects accused of prostitution and having drugs.

Those arrested include Brittney Watson, Latoya Griffin, Heather Maravola and Sohail Muhammad Awan.

The arrests were part of the Youngstown Police Community Policing and Vice Units’ day-long sweep focusing in the Oak Hill and Hillman areas. Also arrested were three men that police suspect were living in the U.S. illegally.

