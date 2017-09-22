Suspects face prostitution, drug charges after Youngstown crime sweep

Those arrested include Brittney Watson, Latoya Griffin, Heather Maravola and Sohail Muhammad Awan

By Published:
Watson, Awan, Griffin and Maravola
From top left, clockwise: Brittney Watson, Sohail Awan, Heather Maravola and Latoya Griffin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police officers spent the day rounding up suspects accused of prostitution and having drugs.

Those arrested include Brittney Watson, Latoya Griffin, Heather Maravola and Sohail Muhammad Awan.

The arrests were part of the Youngstown Police Community Policing and Vice Units’ day-long sweep focusing in the Oak Hill and Hillman areas. Also arrested were three men that police suspect were living in the U.S. illegally

Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 5 p.m. for a look at why the city conducted these sweeps and what they plan to do about prostitution moving forward.

