FARRELL, Pennsylvania WKBN) – Farrell trails Union City 16-14 in the second quarter.

The Steelers took an 8-0 lead on Christian Lewis’ 24-yard TD run.

After Union tied the contest with an 8-yard TD pass, Jourdan Townsend notched a 62-yard kick return TD for a 14-8 Farrell lead.

But Union took a 16-14 lead in the second quarter on Henry’s 25-yard TD run.

