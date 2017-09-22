UAW merging unions that represents GM Lordstown workers

UAW Local 1714 will be absorbed by UAW Local 1112

Workers at General Motors Lordstown strive to keep up with production demand for the Chevy Cruze.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Local Autoworkers (UAW) is going to eliminate one of its unions that represents GM Lordstown Complex workers.

UAW Local 1714 will be absorbed by UAW Local 1112.

The union plans to hold future meetings before the change goes into effect.

An employee that WKBN spoke with said the move makes sense. The union is shrinking due to retirements, and it’s easier to negotiate contracts with one union, rather than making two deals.

UAW Local 1714’s hall is located on Salt Springs Road in Lordstown.

