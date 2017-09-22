WKBN to air debate on Ohio Issue 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News will air a debate on Ohio Issue 2 on October 11.

Issue 2 is also known as the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act. Under the act, the state of Ohio would not be allowed to enter into a purchase agreement for prescription drugs unless the net cost is the same or lower than the lowest price paid for the same drug by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Proponents of the act say its goal is to control prescription drug spending.

The law would also require state payment of attorney fees and expenses for defense of the law.

The debate seeks to answer questions about how the law would work and how it would affect taxpayers and the prescription drug industry.

The debate will be from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 on WKBN.

The debate will also answer questions from viewers. Submit your question that you want answered during the debate here: Click to submit a question