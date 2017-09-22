Youngstown police arrest men suspected of immigrating illegally to US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police picked up three people that they suspect immigrated to the U.S. illegally.

The three were arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

An officer pulled over a vehicle at Overland and E. Myrtle avenues after reporting that the vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection. Police said the driver, 31-year-old Ignacio Mendoza, did not have a driver’s license or any identification.

An officer, suspicious of Mendoza and his two passenger’s actions, reported finding a wallet with identification that didn’t match Mendoza’s information.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was contacted and reported that Mendoza and his passenger, Reynaldo Herrera, were repeat deportees. The other passenger, Jose Louis Lopez, was listed as immigrating to the U.S. illegally, according to a police report.

They were taken into custody by ICE. Mendoza was additionally charged with disobeying a traffic control, edvice and no operator’s license.